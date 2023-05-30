Mets look to keep home win streak going, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (27-27, third in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (25-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (27-27, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 9.82 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (4-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -135, Phillies +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is 27-27 overall and 12-9 in home games. The Mets have gone 17-26 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia has an 11-18 record in road games and a 25-28 record overall. The Phillies have a 21-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has four doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 13-for-35 with three doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .300 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (groin), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: day-to-day (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.