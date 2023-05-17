Mets host Tampa Bay Rays, look to end home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (32-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (20-23, fourth in the NL East) New…

Tampa Bay Rays (32-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (20-23, fourth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 4.14 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -111, Rays -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 20-23 record overall and a 7-9 record at home. The Mets are 14-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tampa Bay is 13-8 in road games and 32-11 overall. The Rays have a 25-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso is second on the Mets with 17 extra base hits (three doubles and 14 home runs). Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has a .321 batting average to lead the Rays, and has eight doubles and 10 home runs. Luke Raley is 13-for-35 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Daniel Vogelbach: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

