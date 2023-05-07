Mets and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (13-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (17-17, second in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (13-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (17-17, second in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -208, Rockies +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York is 7-7 at home and 17-17 overall. The Mets have a 6-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 13-21 record overall and a 6-12 record on the road. Rockies hitters have a collective .386 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Mets. Brett Baty is 10-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 12-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.