McMahon’s go-ahead homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Mets 10-7

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Colorado Rockies outslugged the New York Mets 10-7 on Saturday night after blowing an early six-run lead.

Charlie Blackmon’s two-run double in a five-run second helped the Rockies race out to a 6-0 advantage against Justin Verlander after three innings.

Pete Alonso’s major league-high 20th homer started New York’s comeback in the fourth, and the Mets tied it 6-all when rookie Francisco Álvarez capped a five-run sixth with a three-run homer off reliever Jake Bird.

Starling Marte’s two-out RBI single in the seventh put New York in front, but Elias Díaz doubled leading off the bottom half against Jeff Brigham (0-1) and McMahon followed with a two-run shot to right field that traveled a projected 439 feet.

“I felt like I threw my best pitch in a decent spot and I thought McMahon put a good swing on it,” Brigham said. “I’m not going to chalk it up to Coors Field. I’m just bummed that the guys fought back and got us a lead and I gave it right back.”

It was McMahon’s second home run in two nights. He had gone the previous 27 games without a homer, tied for the third-longest drought of his career.

“After feeling like you haven’t been coming through for the team a lot lately, it’s indescribable coming through for the guys,” McMahon said. “That feeling, it’s a really good feeling.”

Jurickson Profar added an RBI triple in the eighth, extending his MLB-best on-base streak to 34 games. He scored on Díaz’s single to make it 10-7.

Justin Lawrence (2-2) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Pierce Johnson got three quick outs on six pitches for his 11th save as the teams played through rain late in the game.

“You keep playing, right?” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “You saw the Mets turn the tables on us and then we turned the tables back on them. That was a game a lot of us have seen here. You’ve just got to hang in there, which we did.”

The victory moved Black into a tie with Don Baylor for the second-most wins by a manager in franchise history.

Nolan Jones had two hits and two RBIs in his second game with Colorado since being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Alonso has homered in seven of his past 11 games. Álvarez also doubled and is batting .478 over his last seven games.

Four of the Mets’ runs were charged to Rockies reliever Brent Suter, who got only two outs after allowing just three earned runs in 31 innings prior to Saturday.

“After we took the lead, the emotions were high, super high,” Álvarez said. “Even when we went back down, the emotions and the momentum still felt high. We felt we could win the game. But it just turned out that we came up a little short.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron (back spasms) fielded grounders and has hit in the batting cage the past two days. He was placed on the 15-day injured list May 15. “He’s getting closer,” Black said. … RHP Nick Mears (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen and will throw again Monday in Arizona.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.32 ERA) faces LHP Austin Gomber (4-4, 6.48) in the rubber match of the three-game series Sunday.

