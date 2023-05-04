Matthieu Pavon shoots 8-under 63 to lead Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Matthieu Pavon shot the lowest round of his European tour career at the Italian Open on Thursday…

ROME (AP) — Matthieu Pavon shot the lowest round of his European tour career at the Italian Open on Thursday on the same course that will host this year’s Ryder Cup.

The 30-year-old Frenchman hit an 8-under 63 to boost his chances of capturing European captain Luke Donald’s attention.

His impressive opening round gave him a two-shot lead over Maximilian Kieffer of Germany.

Pavon carded nine birdies and a single bogey at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. Even he was surprised.

“All in all it was just great playing,” said Pavon, who has never won a European tour title. “Nothing bad to say about today. I was really, really solid off the tee, probably only missed two fairways today — and every time it was by a few inches.

“Everything was just excellent today. I was not really sure about a low, low score like this. I knew I could do great, but that great, I’m a bit surprised.”

Six of the birdies came in an excellent first stretch and Pavon then made gains on two of the first three holes on the back nine. He ended the round with another birdie to bounce back from a bogey on the 17th.

Kieffer was alone in second after making an eagle, five birdies and one bogey in his 65.

Julien Guerrier of France and China’s Wu Ashun were another shot back on 5-under.

Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) after Valderrama in Spain (1997) and Le Golf National in France (2018).

