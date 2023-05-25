Live Radio
MATCHDAY: Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria in Serie A

The Associated Press

May 25, 2023, 5:29 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ITALY

Sassuolo visits last-place Sampdoria, which has already been relegated, in Serie A. Sassuolo is 13th and already assured of an 11th consecutive season in the top flight. Sassuolo is based in the Emilia-Romagna region that has been hit by deadly floods lately.

Sports
