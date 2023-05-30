Marlins start 3-game series with the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (28-26, second in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (24-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (28-26, second in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 5.00 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -132, Padres +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Miami has gone 14-11 at home and 28-26 overall. The Marlins have a 15-4 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Diego has a 12-14 record in road games and a 24-29 record overall. The Padres have a 17-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 RBI while hitting .376 for the Marlins. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-32 with a double and two triples over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .253 for the Padres. Rougned Odor is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Juan Soto: day-to-day (back), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.