Malfunctioning shot clock fixed in time for 2nd half in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

DENVER (AP) — The second-half adjustments for the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets included a change in shot-clock location.

The shot and game clocks were restored to their rightful spot above the basket at halftime during Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

This after a pregame “timeout” that no one called. A malfunction forced officials to place a timer on both ends of the Ball Arena floor.

It made for a different sort of gaze for LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and the rest of the players, who usually glance slightly up from where they’re shooting to know how much time is left. In the first half, they had to look toward the right side of the baseline. The yellow numbers indicated the time left in the quarter, and the red ones the time remaining on the 24-second shot clock.

The Nuggets and Lakers quickly adapted. There were no shot-clock violations in the first half.

