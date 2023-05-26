AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .306; Rizzo, New York, .305;…

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Hays, Baltimore, .311; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .306; Rizzo, New York, .305; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Alvarez, Houston, .297; Dubón, Houston, .297; Semien, Texas, .296.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 46; A.García, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Jung, Texas, 35; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Torres, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; Jung, Texas, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34; Vaughn, Chicago, 34.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 73; Semien, Texas, 61; Rizzo, New York, 60; Franco, Tampa Bay, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 56; M.Chapman, Toronto, 56; Greene, Detroit, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 56; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 56.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 14; Vaughn, Chicago, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Hays, Baltimore, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 13.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Kiermaier, Toronto, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 26; Franco, Tampa Bay, 18; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 15; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Walls, Tampa Bay, 13; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Straw, Cleveland, 10.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; J.Gray, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.19; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.46; Cole, New York, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.60; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; J.Gray, Texas, 2.81; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; P.López, Minnesota, 75; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; Lynn, Chicago, 72; F.Valdez, Houston, 72; Cole, New York, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70; Gilbert, Seattle, 69; L.Castillo, Seattle, 66; Eovaldi, Texas, 66; S.Gray, Minnesota, 66.

