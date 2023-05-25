AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .326; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .311; Hays, Baltimore, .307; Rizzo, New York, .301;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .326; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .322; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .311; Hays, Baltimore, .307; Rizzo, New York, .301; Semien, Texas, .299; Urshela, Los Angeles, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .299; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .298; Alvarez, Houston, .297; Dubón, Houston, .297; Greene, Detroit, .297.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 45; A.García, Texas, 41; N.Lowe, Texas, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 34; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; Judge, New York, 33; Jung, Texas, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 35; Jung, Texas, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 71; Semien, Texas, 60; Rizzo, New York, 58; Franco, Tampa Bay, 57; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 56; M.Chapman, Toronto, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; N.Lowe, Texas, 56; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 56; Greene, Detroit, 55.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Benintendi, Chicago, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 9 tied at 11.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 26; Franco, Tampa Bay, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Merrifield, Toronto, 14; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Walls, Tampa Bay, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.82; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.97; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.19; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.21; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.46; Cole, New York, 2.53; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.60; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.97; J.Gray, Texas, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 81; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 80; P.López, Minnesota, 75; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 75; F.Valdez, Houston, 72; Cole, New York, 70; Ryan, Minnesota, 70; Lynn, Chicago, 67; L.Castillo, Seattle, 66; Eovaldi, Texas, 66; S.Gray, Minnesota, 66.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.