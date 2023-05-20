AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .313; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .309; Dubón, Houston, .309; Verdugo, Boston, .304; Guerrero…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .333; Bichette, Toronto, .313; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .309; Dubón, Houston, .309; Verdugo, Boston, .304; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .303; Rizzo, New York, .303; M.Chapman, Toronto, .300; Hays, Baltimore, .299; Heim, Texas, .299; Judge, New York, .299; Semien, Texas, .299; Yoshida, Boston, .299.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 41; A.García, Texas, 38; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 34; N.Lowe, Texas, 33; Robert Jr., Chicago, 33; Judge, New York, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 6 tied at 29.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 49; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 35; Semien, Texas, 35; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; Judge, New York, 32; 5 tied at 31.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 61; Semien, Texas, 55; Rizzo, New York, 53; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 53; Verdugo, Boston, 52; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 51; M.Chapman, Toronto, 51; Franco, Tampa Bay, 51; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 50; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 49.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 19; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13; 6 tied at 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; 10 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 23; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 14; Merrifield, Toronto, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Walls, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.64; Cole, New York, 2.01; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.05; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.07; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.25; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.84; Wells, Baltimore, 2.94; J.Gray, Texas, 3.02.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Cole, New York, 68; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 68; P.López, Minnesota, 66; Ryan, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Gilbert, Seattle, 63; Eovaldi, Texas, 61; Lynn, Chicago, 61.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.