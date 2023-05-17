AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Bichette, Toronto, .319; M.Chapman, Toronto, .318; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .310;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Bichette, Toronto, .319; M.Chapman, Toronto, .318; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .310; Dubón, Houston, .309; Heim, Texas, .308; Verdugo, Boston, .305; Rizzo, New York, .302; Yoshida, Boston, .300.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 36; A.García, Texas, 34; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; Robert Jr., Chicago, 31; N.Lowe, Texas, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 46; Devers, Boston, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Heim, Texas, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 30; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 30.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 58; Semien, Texas, 51; Verdugo, Boston, 51; M.Chapman, Toronto, 50; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 49; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 49; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Vaughn, Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 12; Kelenic, Seattle, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Henderson, Baltimore, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_A.García, Texas, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Burger, Chicago, 10; Gallo, Minnesota, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 20; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 13; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Walls, Tampa Bay, 9.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.64; Cole, New York, 2.01; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.07; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.83; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.84.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Cole, New York, 68; P.López, Minnesota, 66; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Eovaldi, Texas, 61; Lynn, Chicago, 61; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; S.Gray, Minnesota, 60; Javier, Houston, 59.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.