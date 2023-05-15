AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .324; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .320; M.Chapman, Toronto, .315; Heim, Texas, .315; Guerrero…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bichette, Toronto, .324; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .320; M.Chapman, Toronto, .315; Heim, Texas, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .314; Rizzo, New York, .308; Rooker, Oakland, .308; Dubón, Houston, .303; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .303.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 35; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; N.Lowe, Texas, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; 7 tied at 26.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 42; Devers, Boston, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 56; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Semien, Texas, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 48; Verdugo, Boston, 48; M.Chapman, Toronto, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 45.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; T.France, Seattle, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Judge, New York, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 13; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Semien, Texas, 7; Walls, Tampa Bay, 7.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; Kirby, Seattle, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.70; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.70.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Gausman, Toronto, 67; F.Valdez, Houston, 65; Cole, New York, 62; P.López, Minnesota, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; Ryan, Minnesota, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; Giolito, Chicago, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56.

