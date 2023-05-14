AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .320; M.Chapman, Toronto, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .315;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .321; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .320; Bichette, Toronto, .320; M.Chapman, Toronto, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .315; Heim, Texas, .315; Rizzo, New York, .312; Rooker, Oakland, .308; Hays, Baltimore, .302; Franco, Tampa Bay, .301; Perez, Kansas City, .301; Rendon, Los Angeles, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 35; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 33; Verdugo, Boston, 32; A.García, Texas, 30; N.Lowe, Texas, 29; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Bichette, Toronto, 26; Jung, Texas, 26; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 54; Franco, Tampa Bay, 49; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 48; Rizzo, New York, 48; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 47; Verdugo, Boston, 47; M.Chapman, Toronto, 46; Semien, Texas, 46; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 45; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 44.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 15; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Ja.Duran, Boston, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Kelenic, Seattle, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; Walls, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; Gallo, Minnesota, 9; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 9; Perez, Kansas City, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 18; Volpe, New York, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Merrifield, Toronto, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; Kwan, Cleveland, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 7; Rosario, Cleveland, 7; Semien, Texas, 7; Walls, Tampa Bay, 7.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; H.Brown, Houston, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.39; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.57; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.16; Cole, New York, 2.22; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.34; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 2.62; Wells, Baltimore, 2.68.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Cole, New York, 62; P.López, Minnesota, 62; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 61; Ryan, Minnesota, 57; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; Eovaldi, Texas, 56; Giolito, Chicago, 56; S.Gray, Minnesota, 56.

