AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .349; Bichette, Toronto, .331; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Verdugo,…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .349; Bichette, Toronto, .331; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .321; Heim, Texas, .321; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .320; Verdugo, Boston, .317; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Rooker, Oakland, .313; Franco, Tampa Bay, .310; Yoshida, Boston, .308.

RUNS_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 29; Semien, Texas, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Verdugo, Boston, 28; Bichette, Toronto, 26; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; 7 tied at 24.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Vaughn, Chicago, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Heim, Texas, 27; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 51; M.Chapman, Toronto, 45; Verdugo, Boston, 45; Franco, Tampa Bay, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Rizzo, New York, 40; Semien, Texas, 40.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Vaughn, Chicago, 12; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Kelenic, Seattle, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; T.France, Seattle, 10; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 10.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Bader, New York, 2; Drury, Los Angeles, 2; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Volpe, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 9; Raley, Tampa Bay, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; Robert Jr., Chicago, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Bichette, Toronto, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 17; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 10; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Toronto, 7; 9 tied at 6.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 4-2; Kirby, Seattle, 4-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.35; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.76; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.81; Cole, New York, 2.09; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.38; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.38; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.46; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.61; Kirby, Seattle, 2.62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Cole, New York, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 58; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 58; F.Valdez, Houston, 57; P.López, Minnesota, 54; Gilbert, Seattle, 50; Giolito, Chicago, 50; Lynn, Chicago, 50; Cease, Chicago, 49.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.