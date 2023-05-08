AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .349; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .328; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Yoshida, Boston, .321; Rooker,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .349; Bichette, Toronto, .329; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .328; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .325; Yoshida, Boston, .321; Rooker, Oakland, .319; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .318; Heim, Texas, .313; Verdugo, Boston, .307; Urshela, Los Angeles, .304.

RUNS_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 29; A.García, Texas, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Verdugo, Boston, 27; Bichette, Toronto, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; N.Lowe, Texas, 24; Mateo, Baltimore, 24; 5 tied at 23.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Semien, Texas, 28; Rooker, Oakland, 26; Heim, Texas, 26; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Yoshida, Boston, 24; Tucker, Houston, 24; Jung, Texas, 24; Vaughn, Chicago, 24.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 49; M.Chapman, Toronto, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Verdugo, Boston, 42; Franco, Tampa Bay, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 37; Kwan, Cleveland, 37; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Ja.Duran, Boston, 11; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 11; Vaughn, Chicago, 11; T.France, Seattle, 10; Kelenic, Seattle, 10; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Verdugo, Boston, 10.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 3; Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Jung, Texas, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 16; Mateo, Baltimore, 12; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Volpe, New York, 11; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 8; Merrifield, Toronto, 7; 7 tied at 6.

PITCHING_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 4-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 4-2.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 1.35; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 1.81; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.03; Cole, New York, 2.09; L.Castillo, Seattle, 2.38; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.54; H.Brown, Houston, 2.60; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.60; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.96.

STRIKEOUTS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Cole, New York, 58; Gausman, Toronto, 58; P.López, Minnesota, 54; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 51; Lynn, Chicago, 50; S.Gray, Minnesota, 47; Ryan, Minnesota, 47; Sale, Boston, 45; F.Valdez, Houston, 45; deGrom, Texas, 45.

