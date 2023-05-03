AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .374; Bichette, Toronto, .339; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .325; Verdugo, Boston, .317; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Rutschman,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_M.Chapman, Toronto, .374; Bichette, Toronto, .339; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, .325; Verdugo, Boston, .317; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .316; Rutschman, Baltimore, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .311; Kelenic, Seattle, .309; Dubón, Houston, .305; Franco, Tampa Bay, .301; Merrifield, Toronto, .301.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26; A.García, Texas, 24; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 23; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 22; Giménez, Cleveland, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Mateo, Baltimore, 21; Peña, Houston, 21; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 21.

RBI_A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Semien, Texas, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22; Heim, Texas, 22; Jung, Texas, 21; M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Bichette, Toronto, 21.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 43; M.Chapman, Toronto, 40; Verdugo, Boston, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 37; Franco, Tampa Bay, 34; Rutschman, Baltimore, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; 5 tied at 32.

DOUBLES_M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; N.Lowe, Texas, 10; Vaughn, Chicago, 10; Bell, Cleveland, 9; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Verdugo, Boston, 9.

TRIPLES_Greene, Detroit, 2; Kiermaier, Toronto, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Olivares, Kansas City, 2; Rosario, Cleveland, 2; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 2; 19 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; A.García, Texas, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 13 tied at 7.

STOLEN BASES_Mullins, Baltimore, 11; E.Ruiz, Oakland, 11; Mateo, Baltimore, 10; Volpe, New York, 10; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Straw, Cleveland, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 7; Giménez, Cleveland, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 6.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Poche, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

ERA_S.Gray, Minnesota, 0.77; Cole, New York, 1.35; L.Castillo, Seattle, 1.82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1.85; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.12; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 2.21; Gausman, Toronto, 2.33; Ryan, Minnesota, 2.37; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.41; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.54.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 54; Cole, New York, 52; P.López, Minnesota, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; deGrom, Texas, 45; Ryan, Minnesota, 43; Lynn, Chicago, 42; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 42; S.Gray, Minnesota, 41; Eovaldi, Texas, 39; Germán, New York, 39.

