NATIONAL LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .438; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .363; T.Estrada, San Francisco, .333; Marsh, Philadelphia, .329; Hoerner, Chicago, .323; E.Díaz,…

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Miami, .438; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, .363; T.Estrada, San Francisco, .333; Marsh, Philadelphia, .329; Hoerner, Chicago, .323; E.Díaz, Colorado, .321; Nimmo, New York, .320; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .320; Stott, Philadelphia, .317; Castellanos, Philadelphia, .313.

RUNS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 26; Bellinger, Chicago, 23; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 23; Olson, Atlanta, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; Hoerner, Chicago, 22; India, Cincinnati, 22; Yelich, Milwaukee, 22; Bogaerts, San Diego, 21; Freeman, Los Angeles, 21.

RBI_Alonso, New York, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 25; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Murphy, Atlanta, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Lindor, New York, 22; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; Tellez, Milwaukee, 20; Wisdom, Chicago, 20; Outman, Los Angeles, 20; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 20.

HITS_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Hoerner, Chicago, 40; Arraez, Miami, 39; Stott, Philadelphia, 39; T.Estrada, San Francisco, 36; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 35; Bogaerts, San Diego, 33; Freeman, Los Angeles, 33; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 33; Nimmo, New York, 33; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 33.

DOUBLES_Lindor, New York, 11; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 10; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 10; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 10; Happ, Chicago, 9; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 9; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 9; C.Santana, Pittsburgh, 9; 9 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Marsh, Philadelphia, 4; Outman, Los Angeles, 3; Abrams, Washington, 2; Cronenworth, San Diego, 2; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 2; Joe, Pittsburgh, 2; K.Marte, Arizona, 2; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 2; Turner, Philadelphia, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 7 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 13; Bae, Pittsburgh, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 11; Carroll, Arizona, 10; Hoerner, Chicago, 10; S.Marte, New York, 9; T.Estrada, San Francisco, 8; Robles, Washington, 6; 8 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

ERA_Steele, Chicago, 1.49; Miley, Milwaukee, 1.86; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 1.90; Ashcraft, Cincinnati, 2.10; Gallen, Arizona, 2.15; Elder, Atlanta, 2.17; Stroman, Chicago, 2.29; Cobb, San Francisco, 2.43; Strider, Atlanta, 2.57; Gray, Washington, 2.67.

STRIKEOUTS_Strider, Atlanta, 57; Gallen, Arizona, 51; Lodolo, Cincinnati, 44; Webb, San Francisco, 43; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 41; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 41; Greene, Cincinnati, 40; Keller, Pittsburgh, 40; Gore, Washington, 39; Luzardo, Miami, 38.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.