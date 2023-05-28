Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor hit HRs, TCU beats Oklahoma State for Big 12 Tournament title

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor each hit a home run, Luke Savage pitched 4 innings of…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Luke Boyers and Brayden Taylor each hit a home run, Luke Savage pitched 4 innings of scoreless relief and No. 4 seed TCU beat Oklahoma State 12-5 Sunday night to win the Big 12 Tournament for the second time in the last three years.

TCU (37-22), which has won six games in a row and outscored its opponents 48-15 in four games at the tournament, has now qualified for eight of the last nine NCAA Tournaments to be held (the Horned Frogs missed the 2018 tournament and it was canceled due to COVID in 2020).

Boyers hit a three-run shot to cap a four-run top of the second. Tre Richardson hit a two-RBI double, scored when Kurtis Byrne hit the next pitch for a single and Austin Davis singled to center to bring home Byrne and make it 8-0 in the third.

Roc Riggio singled to lead off the home half of the inning before Carson Benge and Chase Adkison were each hit by a pitch to load the bases before Luke Savage relieved starter Chase Hoover. Nolan Schubart drew a walk to bring home Riggio and Tyler Wulfert reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Benge before Savage induced a grounder to Brayden Taylor for the 5-3 inning-ending double play.

Savage (4-4) allowed two hits and one walk with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Schubart went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, for No 2 seed Oklahoma State (41-18).

The Cowboys, who lost to No. 7 seed Oklahoma in the first round on Wednesday, won four games in three days — including two wins Saturday over Texas Tech — to advance to finals.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.