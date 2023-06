LPGA Bank of Hope Match-Play Results

Thursday At Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,804; Par: 72 (Seedings in parentheses) Winner of…

Lilia Vu (1), United States def. Lauren Hartlage (64), United States, 4 and 3

Albane Valenzuela (33),Switzerland) def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Denmark, 3 and 2

Thursday

Albane Valenzuela (33),Switzerland def. Lilia Vu (1), United States, 2 up

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (32), Denmark def. Lauren Hartlage (64), United States, 3 and 2

Friday

Group 2 Wednesday

Brooke M. Henderson (2), Canada def. Yaeeun Hong (63), South Korea, 4 and 2

Jeongeun Lee6 (31), South Korea def. Sophia Schubert (34), United States, tie

Thursday

Sophia Schubert (34), United States, def. Brooke M. Henderson (2), Canada, 1 up

Jeongeun Lee6 (31), South Korea def. Yaeeun Hong (63), South Korea, 2 and 1

Friday

Group 3 Wednesday

Celine Boutier (3), France def. Min Lee (62), Taiwan, 1 up

Paula Reto (30), South Africa def. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States, 1 up

Thursday

Celine Boutier (3), France def. Sarah Schmelzel (35), United States, 2 and 1

Paula Reto (30), South Africa tied Min Lee (62), Taiwan, tie

Friday

Group 4 Wednesday

Karis Davidson (61), Australia def. Xiyu Lin (4), China, 5 and 4

Pajaree Anannarukam (36) Thailand def. Mina Harigae (29), United States, 1 up

Thursday

Pajaree Anannarukam (36) Thailand def. Xiyu Lin (4), China, 3 and 2

Mina Harigae (29), United States def. Karis Davidson (61), Australia, 2 up

Friday

Group 5 Wednesday

Muni He (60), China def. Danielle Kang (95), United States, 3 and 1

Alison Lee (28), United States vs. Maria Fassi (37), Mexico, tied

Thursday

Danielle Kang (95), United States def. Maria Fassi (37), Mexico, 3 and 2

Alison Lee (28), United States def. Muni He (60), China, tied

Friday

Group 6 Wednesday

Ayaka Furue (6), Japan def. Celine Borge (59), Norway, 4 and 2

Stacy Lewis (38), United States def. Gemma Dryburgh (27), Scotland, 2 up

Thursday

Ayaka Furue (6), Japan def. Stacy Lewis (38), United States, 4 and 2

Gemma Dryburgh (27), Scotland def. Celine Borge (59), Norway 3 and 2

Friday

Group 7 Wednesday

Leona Maguire (7), Ireland def. Linnea Strom (58), Sweden, 4 and 2

Jenny Shin (39), South Korea, def. Narin An (26), South Korea, 3 and 2

Thursday

Leona Maguire (7), Ireland def. Jenny Shin (39), South Korea, 1 up

Narin An (26), South Korea def. Linnea Strom (58), Sweden, 1 up

Friday

Group 8 Wednesday

Linn Grant (8), Sweden vs. Maddie Szeryk (57), Canada, tied

Eun-Hee Ji (25), South Korea def. Matilda Castren (40), Finland, 3 and 2

Thursday

Linn Grant (8), Sweden def. Matilda Castren (40), Finland, 2 up

Maddie Szeryk (57), Canada def. Eun-Hee Ji (25), South Korea, 3 and 2

Friday

Group 9 Wednesday

Daniela Darquea (56), Ecuador def. Allisen Corpuz (9), United States, 1 up

Marina Alex (24), United States def. Lucy Li (41), United States, 2 up

Thursday

Allisen Corpuz (9), United States def. Lucy Li (41), United States, 7 and 6

Marina Alex (24), United States tied Daniela Darquea (56), Ecuador, tie

Friday

Group 10 Wednesday

Caroline Inglis (55), United States def. Jennifer Kupcho (10), United States, 4 and 3

Perrine Delacour (42), France def. Aditi Ashok (23), India, 1 up

Thursday

Jennifer Kupcho (10), United States def.Perrine Delacour (42), France, 2 and 1

Aditi Ashok (23), India def. Caroline Inglis (55), United States, 1 up

Friday

Group 11 Wednesday

Maja Stark (11), Sweden def. Emma Talley (54), United States, 2 up

Yu Liu (43), China def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), England, 2 up

Thursday

Maja Stark (11), Sweden def. Yu Liu (43), China, 2 and 1

Emma Talley (54), United States def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (22), England, 4 and 2

Friday

Group 12 Wednesday

Carlota Ciganda (12), Spain def. Amanda Doherty (53), United States, 2 up

Pornanong Phatlum (44), Thailand def. Gaby Lopez (21), Mexico, 6 and 4

Thursday

Carlota Ciganda (12), Spain def. Pornanong Phatlum (44), Thailand, 3 and 2

Gaby Lopez (21), Mexico vs. Amanda Doherty (53), United States, tied

Friday

Group 13 Wednesday

Peiyun Chien (52), Taiwan def. Sei Young Kim (13), South Korea, 3 and 2

Cheyenne Knight (20), United States def. Sarah Kemp (45), Australia, 3 and 2

Thursday

Sei Young Kim (13), South Korea def. Sarah Kemp (45), Australia, 2 and 1

Cheyenne Knight (20), United States def. Peiyun Chien (52), Taiwan, 1 up

Friday

Group 14 Wednesday

Ally Ewing (14), United States def. Esther Henseleit (51), Germany, 3 and 2

Angel Yin (19), United States def. Jaravee Boochant (46), Thailand, 5 and 3

Thursday

Ally Ewing (14), United States def. Jaravee Boochant (46), Thailand, 3 and 2

Angel Yin (19), United States tied Esther Henseleit (51), Germany, tie

Friday

Group 15 Wednesday

Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50), United States def. Hae Ran Ryu (15), South Korea, 2 and 1

Frida Kinhult (47), Sweden def. A Lim Kim (18), South Korea, 3 and 2

Thursday

Hae Ran Ryu (15), South Korea def. Frida Kinhult (47), Sweden, 1 up

A Lim Kim (18), South Korea tied Lindsey Weaver-Wright (50), United States, tie

Friday

Group 16 Wednesday

Anna Nordqvist (16), Sweden def. Elizabeth Szokol (49), United States, 2 up

Lauren Coughlin (48), United States def. Andrea Lee (17), United States, 5 and 4

Thursday

Anna Nordqvist (16), Sweden def. Lauren Coughlin (48), United States, 1 up

Andrea Lee (17), United States def. Elizabeth Szokol (49), United States, 2 and 1

Friday

