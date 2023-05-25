Lowder throws 5 straight hitless innings, Wake Forest beats Pitt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Pierce Bennett, Danny Corona and Bennett Lee each had two RBIs, Rhett Lowder threw five straight…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Pierce Bennett, Danny Corona and Bennett Lee each had two RBIs, Rhett Lowder threw five straight hitless innings and top-ranked Wake Forest beat Pittsburgh 10-2 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

Wake Forest (46-9), the only team in the nation with fewer than 10 losses, plays No. 8 seed Notre Dame on Friday in the final game of pool play.

Lowder, the ACC pitcher of the year for the past two seasons, gave up three hits to the first seven batters, but the only runners to reach after that were two walks and a hit batter. He needed just eight pitches in fifth inning. Lowder finished with six strikeouts in seven innings to earn his 13th victory of the season.

Wake Forest tallied 16 hits, with three apiece from Brock Wilken, Bennett and Lee. Wilken, who was on base five times, and Lee each homered in the third inning for a 6-1 lead.

Dom Popa hit a home run for the second straight day for Pitt (24-31). Sky Duff became Pitt’s career leader in doubles after a leadoff hit in the first.

