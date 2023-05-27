Lopez throws 6 shutout innings; Washington sweeps super regional, advances to WCWS

SEATTLE (AP) — Lindsay Lopez had seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Baylee Klingler scored on Madison Huskey’s sacrifice fly…

SEATTLE (AP) — Lindsay Lopez had seven strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Baylee Klingler scored on Madison Huskey’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Washington beat Louisiana 1-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Seattle Super Regional.

Washington (43-13), which won Game 1 8-0 in five innings, advances to its 15th Women’s College World Series and its first since 2019.

Klingler hit a one-out double in the top of the sixth inning and was replaced by pinch-runner Avery Hobson, who advanced to third on an infield single by Sami Reynolds and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Huskey to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

Lopez (13-3) allowed six hits, a walk, and a hit by pitch to earn the win. Ruby Meylan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning her seventh save of the season.

Louisiana’s Karly Heath hit a lead-off single in the bottom of the sixth and stole second base but was stranded there — one of eight Louisiana players left on base and one of five left in scoring position.

Kelley Lynch led off the seventh with a single for the Huskies. Brooklyn Carter came on as a pinch runner, advanced to second on a groundout by SilentRain Espinoza and moved to third on a passed ball before she stole home with two outs to make it 2-0.

Meghan Schorman gave up three hits and a run over six innings pitched for Louisiana (50-16).

