Lightning sign F Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, 2-year deal

The Associated Press

May 6, 2023, 12:05 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —

The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Michael Eyssimont to a $1.6 million, two-year contract on Friday.

Eyssimont, 26, was acquired on March 1 from San Jose for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

In 15 regular season games with the Lightning, Eyssimont had a goal and two points. He made his Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 1 of a first-round series against Toronto and picked up his first playoff points with a goal and an assist in Game 5.

Tampa Bay lost the series in six games to the Maple Leafs.

Eyssimont began the 2022-23 season with Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by San Jose on January 6.

