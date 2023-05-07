Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov leaves game vs. Panthers injured

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period of the Maple…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Toronto goalie Ilya Samsonov left the ice 37 seconds into the second period of the Maple Leafs’ playoff game at Florida on Sunday night with an undisclosed injury.

The play started with Samsonov stopping a shot by Florida’s Anthony Duclair, as the Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe came down the slot chasing the rebound.

Verhaeghe got tripped by Toronto’s Luke Schenn, and Schenn also crashed into Samsonov on the same play. Samsonov remained down for more than a minute, eventually got to his feet and skated to the Toronto bench — going directly down the tunnel to the Maple Leafs’ locker room.

Joseph Woll replaced Samsonov, coming in cold to face the Florida power play. Woll stopped the first shot he faced, but Duclair scored with 1 second left on the power play to tie the game at 1-1.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.