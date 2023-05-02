Medvedev upset by Karatsev in Madrid; Khachanov advances

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s impressive run this season took a hit after a straight-set loss to qualifier Aslan Karatsev…

MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev’s impressive run this season took a hit after a straight-set loss to qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday.

The 121st-ranked Karatsev dominated in a 7-6 (1), 6-4 win over the second-seeded Medvedev for his first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2021.

Medvedev entered the match with a tour-leading 33-4 record this year. The 29-year-old Karatsev is a former No. 14 in the world and has won three tour titles, the last in Sydney last year.

“I’m feeling great, playing well,” Karatsev said. “I just have to focus every match, so I will be prepared for the next one.”

The Russian will next play either Taylor Fritz or Zhang Zhizhen in the quarterfinals.

Another Russian advancing to the last eight was Karen Khachanov, who beat doubles partner Andrey Rublev 7-6 (8), 6-4 after saving two set points in the tiebreaker and breaking serve early in the second set.

Knocking out the fifth-ranked Rublev sealed Khachanov’s first win against a top-10 opponent on clay since 2019.

“It’s always tricky to play against each other because, on one side, we know each other’s games perfectly because we’ve been training together for so many years,” the 12th-ranked Khachanov said. “At the same time, we know what to expect, but also of course a bit nervous to play against each other. We are good friends.”

The Russians also met in Monte Carlo three weeks ago, when Rublev won on his way to capturing his maiden Masters 1000 title.

“The tiebreak (in Madrid) was really crucial,” Khachanov said. “I would say, pretty similar to how it was in Monte Carlo. He took the first set in a tiebreak and started to believe more in the second set.”

Khachanov improved his win-loss record to 19-0 after winning the first set in 2023. His next opponent in Madrid will be either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or 13th-seeded Alexander Zverev, who met late Tuesday.

Khachanov and Rublev made it to the doubles quarterfinals, where Jamie Murray and Michael Venus await.

“This (singles) match is over,” Khachanov said. “We need to have some time maybe to absorb it. That’s how it was in Monte Carlo. The day before, we played doubles, we lost a very tight match, and then the next day he beat me. After one day, life goes on. He’s doing well this year, I’m doing well, I’m just happy.”

Also through to the quarterfinals was Daniel Altmaier, who defeated Jaume Munar 6-3, 6-0.

Munar was upset with a call that put him down 3-0 in the final set. He challenged it and was irate when the ruling against him stood, saying: “I will destroy this machine. How is it possible? The mark is clear.”

He walked to what appeared to be some tour officials near the court and argued with them about the challenge system, telling them “we are playing for 80,000 euros ($87,600) here.”

