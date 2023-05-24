Live Radio
Home » Sports » Johnson gets 400th career…

Johnson gets 400th career win, LSU beats South Carolina 10-3

The Associated Press

May 24, 2023, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Brayden Jobert went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and LSU beat South Carolina 10-3 on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament to give coach Jay Johnson his 400th career win.

Third-seeded LSU (43-13) plays on Thursday in the winners’ bracket, while No. 6 seed South Carolina (39-18) faces elimination.

Freshman Ethan Petry hit his 22nd home run of the season to put South Carolina on the board in the fifth inning. The Gamecocks added two runs in the sixth, both on walks, to get within 6-3.

But Tre’ Morgan and Hayden Travinski had back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth for LSU, and Dylan Crews and Tommy White each added run-scoring singles in the seventh.

Crews, the SEC player of the year for the second straight season after batting .423, finished with two hits to extend his on-base streak to 60 games.

LSU starter Thatcher Hurd (5-2) went 5 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up