Jimmy Butler fined $25,000 by NBA for not doing postgame media after Game 3

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 12:39 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami’s Jimmy Butler was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for not participating in required media availability after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler did not talk to reporters following the Heat’s 128-102 victory on Sunday that gave them a 3-0 lead over the Boston Celtics. The Heat can win the series and advance to the NBA Finals with a victory Tuesday night.

NBA TV, which has been televising the postgame press conferences, teased that Butler would be coming to the podium during its coverage, but the star forward never appeared. Gabe Vincent, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin instead followed coach Erik Spoelstra.

