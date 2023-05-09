Jackson, Holiday, Lopez headline NBA All-Defensive Team

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook…

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez headlined the NBA’s All-Defensive team Tuesday.

Also voted to the first team were Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Chicago guard Alex Caruso.

Jackson, the NBA leader with 3.0 blocked shots per game, received 96 of 100 first-team votes and finished with 195 points for his second All-Defensive team selection. Holiday was just behind him with 94 first-team votes and 192 points, earning a fifth career selection (three firsts, two seconds.)

Lopez, the runner-up to Jackson for Defensive Player of the Year, had 185 points and 85 first-team votes.

Boston guard Derrick White topped the second team, followed by eight-time All-Defensive selection Draymond Green of Golden State. Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby, Dillon Brooks of Memphis and Bam Adebayo of Miami rounded out the team.

