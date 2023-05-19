Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: $3,572,618 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Friday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: $3,572,618

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

