Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Tuesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Cameron Norrie (13), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (4), Norway, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Francisco Cerundolo (24), Argentina, def. Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (19), Germany, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Lorenzo Musetti (18), Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Donna Vekic (21), Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Zheng Qinwen (22), China, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.

Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, walkover.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-6.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Mackenzie McDonald and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

