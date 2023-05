Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Monday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (27), Spain, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (31), Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Madison Keys (19), United States, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-3, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova (27), Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (20), Latvia, def. Daria Kasatkina (8), Russia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (4), El Salvador, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 10-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Jason Kubler and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 12-10.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and Ben Shelton, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (3), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (1), 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (6), Japan, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

