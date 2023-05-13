Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Saturday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles (31), Spain, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Borna Coric (15), Croatia, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (5).

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Daniel Evans (20), Britain, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (27), Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (25), Japan, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Caroline Garcia (5), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-2, 0-6, 7-5.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, def. Magda Linette (17), Poland, 7-5, 6-4.

Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (23), Russia, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Zheng Qinwen (22), China, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, def. Federico Arnaboldi and Gianmarco Ferrari, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool (6), Britain, def. John Peers, Australia, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-6 (2), 2-6, 10-6.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-6.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, and Alycia Parks, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, def. Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, walkover.

Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.