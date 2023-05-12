Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Friday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Cameron Norrie (13), Britain, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (16), Russia, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

