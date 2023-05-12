Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Friday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Friday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 64
Cameron Norrie (13), Britain, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 6-2, 6-3.
Jannik Sinner (8), Italy, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-3.
Liudmila Samsonova (16), Russia, def. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 32
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
