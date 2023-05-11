Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Thursday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Karolina Pliskova (13), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

