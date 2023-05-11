Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Thursday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 128
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Karolina Pliskova (13), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
