Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Wednesday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 128
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-5, 6-3.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Luca van Assche, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Women’s Singles
Round of 128
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.
Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-0.
Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.
