Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Wednesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 7-5, 6-3.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, def. Luca van Assche, France, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 7-5, 6-0.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-4, 6-1.

