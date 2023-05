Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Tuesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,705,780 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Tuesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Alexandre Muller (3), France, def. Franco Agamenone, Italy, 6-0, 6-1.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (12), Australia, def. Jan Choinski, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Daniel Altmaier (2), Germany, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 7-6, 6-0.

Yannick Hanfmann (9), Germany, def. Hugo Grenier (18), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Arantxa Rus (11), Netherlands, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Nao Hibino (12), Japan, def. Sara Bejlek, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

