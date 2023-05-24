Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hudson to remain US…

Hudson to remain US interim coach through CONCACAF Gold Cup

The Associated Press

May 24, 2023, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired.

Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.

Matt Crocker, who leaves Southampton to start as sporting director on Aug. 2, is leading the coach search.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up