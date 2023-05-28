Hewett, LaNeve drive in 3 runs apiece, Vanderbilt tops Texas A&M 10-4 for SEC title

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Calvin Hewett’s three-run double capped a five-run eighth inning and fourth-seeded Vanderbilt defeated 10th-seeded Texas…

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Calvin Hewett’s three-run double capped a five-run eighth inning and fourth-seeded Vanderbilt defeated 10th-seeded Texas A&M 10-4 on Sunday in the championship game of the SEC Tournament on Sunday.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. opened the eighth with a double and reached third on a ground out before scoring on a wild pitch. Parker Noland then singled in Davis Diaz who walked after Bradfield’s double. A single by Chris Maldonado and a walk to RJ Austin loaded the bases for Hewett, who ripped a double down the left-field line on a 3-2 pitch.

Troy LaNeve went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run in the second for the Commodores (41-18) before being replaced by Hewett. Noland and Maldonado both had three hits.

Patrick Reilly (5-3), the second of five pitchers, got the win, allowing three runs and five hits in four innings.

Max Kaufer had a two-run single in the sixth inning to pull Texas A&M into a 4-4 tie.

LaNeve, who had a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning, put the Commodores back on top when he scored on a ground out.

The Aggies (36-25), the only double-digit seed to reach the SEC semifinals, used seven pitchers with Chris Cortez (3-1) taking the loss.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.