Heat, Knicks prepare for Game 2, unsure about Butler, Randle

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks know how difficult it is having to play a postseason game without their do-everything forward.

The Miami Heat don’t want to be reminded what it’s like now.

Jimmy Butler’s status is uncertain for Miami. The Knicks aren’t sure yet about Julius Randle. That makes it hard to predict what will happen when the Heat try for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Tuesday night.

The game will be followed by Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami pulled out a 108-101 victory on Sunday even with Butler slowed down the stretch after injuring his right ankle with 5:05 to play. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that the Heat might not have an update on his availability until shortly before the game at Madison Square Garden.

Butler is their most important player, scoring 56 and 42 points in the final two games of their first-round series, when the Heat knocked off Milwaukee to become the sixth No. 8 to beat a No. 1 seed in NBA history.

The Heat ended up that low in the standings in part because of how often they were without a healthy lineup, so they are used to facing the unknown.

“Again, it’s not like we’re just doing this today,” Spoelstra said. “This has been six months of this kind of life that we’ve existed and then we still don’t know who will be available for them.”

The Knicks only watched film on Monday, so there was no chance for Randle, who sat out Game 1, to get on the practice court and test his sprained left ankle he reinjured in the Game 5 clincher against Cleveland. The All-Star forward was far from his best in that series after missing the final five games of the regular season with the initial injury, but the Knicks would take whatever they could get now.

“If he’s on the court, he’s going to be Julius Randle,” Knicks forward RJ Barrett said. “He’s an All-Star, so him being out there on the court definitely does something for us and whether he’s out there or not, we’ve got to try to figure it out, because we’re in it. We’re here, of course we want him back, but we’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

That was the same message from the Heat, who got only one basket in the fourth quarter from Butler, the leading scorer in the first round of the playoffs with 37.6 points per game. They held up fine with a limited Butler in the game’s closing minutes, with veterans Kyle Lowry (nine points) and Bam Adebayo (eight) having big final quarters.

It was another reminder that the Heat, who were a game away from the NBA Finals last year, aren’t the typical No. 8 seed.

“We know what we’re all capable of,” guard Max Strus said. “We know what we all do and what we’re all good at, and we’ve been here before. Everybody’s been in these playoff moments.”

The No. 5-seeded Knicks responded from their loss in Game 2 to the Cavaliers by winning three straight to take the series, so they showed no concerns as they try to even this one.

“We’ve been doing this all year. You can’t be rattled after one game or whatever the case may be,” Barrett said. “You’ve got to be confident in your abilities and the team’s abilities and just, they got the best of us that game. That doesn’t mean that it’s over. They got the best of us one game. Same way even if we had won the first game, series wouldn’t be over.”

HEAT AT KNICKS

Miami leads 1-0. Game 2, 7:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

— NEED TO KNOW: There will be plenty of time for the injured players to rest following Game 2. Game 3 in Miami isn’t until Saturday.

— KEEP AN EYE ON: The Knicks’ 3-point shooting. New York was a frigid 7 for 34 (20.6%), with the starting backcourt of Jalen Brunson (0 for 7) and Josh Hart (0 for 4) coming up empty. The Knicks insisted they were happy with the shots they were getting — plenty of them were wide open — and expect to shoot better in Game 2.

— INJURY WATCH: Knicks guard Quentin Grimes played 10 1/2 minutes off the bench in Game 1 after missing the final two games against Cleveland with a bruised right shoulder.

— PRESSURE IS ON: Brunson. He invited it by pointing the finger at himself after Game 1, calling his play “horrific” and saying he had to be better. The point guard committed five turnovers and was outplayed late by Lowry.

