Live Radio
Home » Sports » Golden Gate Fields has…

Golden Gate Fields has 8th horse death of year

The Associated Press

May 22, 2023, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBANY, Calif. (AP) — Carolina Mia, a 6-year-old mare, was euthanized after a race at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday, the eighth horse death at the track this year.

The number of deaths at the track matches that of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where an eighth horse died a week earlier. Two horses were euthanized after injuries on the day of the Derby.

Trained by Felix Rondan, Carolina Mia had four wins in 29 career starts with earnings of $219,980.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up