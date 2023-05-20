Giants host the Marlins on 4-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (23-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-23, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Miami Marlins (23-22, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (21-23, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -167, Marlins +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Miami Marlins trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 21-23 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Miami has a 9-11 record on the road and a 23-22 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .410. Casey Schmitt is 16-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles and 11 home runs). Bryan De La Cruz is 15-for-40 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: day-to-day (toe), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), A.J. Puk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.