US beats Sweden in OT at ice hockey worlds, Canada defeats Czech Republic

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 on Tuesday to finish…

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 on Tuesday to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.

Samberg’s winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal games.

The Americans lead 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime.

Nick Bonino and Conor Garland had answered Carlsson’s opener with power play goals and Lane Hutson stretched the advantage to 3-1 on a breakaway.

The United States will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Sweden faces co-host Latvia, which reached the quarterfinals by beating Switzerland 4-3 in overtime.

In the Latvia’s capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czechs 3-1 to finish second in Group B.

Peyton Krebs gave Canada an early 1-0 lead and Tyler Myers scored the go-ahead goal in the third after Martin Kaut tied it in the second. Lawson Crouse finished it off with an empty net goal.

Canada completed the group with 15 points and set up a quarterfinal game against defending champion Finland, which finished third in Group A. The Finns routed Denmark 7-1.

The Czechs finished fourth with 13 points.

Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game to clinch a place in the quarterfinals.

John Peterka had a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Niederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.

The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.

Slovakia had earlier kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga but Latvia’s victory meant the Slovak team was eliminated.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.