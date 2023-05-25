Frick’s bases-clearing double helps UNC eliminate Virginia 10-2

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Frick went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to help No. 7 seed North Carolina…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tomas Frick went 3 for 5 with five RBIs to help No. 7 seed North Carolina advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with a 10-2 victory over second-seeded Virginia on Thursday.

North Carolina (35-21) has a day off before a semifinal game on Saturday. Virginia (45-12) awaits its fate on Selection Sunday.

Frick singled past a diving third baseman to bring home two with the bases loaded in the seventh and he broke the game open in the eighth with a bases-clearing double off the top of the wall.

Starter Jake Knapp (5-3) held the Cavaliers to two runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Dalton Pence retired the first nine batters he faced before Anthony Stephan singled up the middle with two outs in the ninth.

Ethan Anderson homered for the second time this week for Virginia. Anderson, Stephan and Henry Godbout each had two of Virginia’s seven hits.

Virginia tied it at 1 in the third before back-to-back RBI hits by Hunter Stokely and Alberto Osuna put North Carolina ahead 3-1 in the fourth.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.