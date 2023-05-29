Frankfurt signs highly rated Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson from Malmö

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt signed Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson on Monday from Malmö, which described the transfer as…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt signed Swedish teenager Hugo Larsson on Monday from Malmö, which described the transfer as “the biggest player deal a Swedish club has ever made.”

The 18-year-old Larsson, who can play in central or defensive midfield, signed a five-year contract, Frankfurt said. He will wear the No. 16 jersey for the club.

“Larsson is a young and already established midfielder with enormous potential, and who will strengthen our squad,” Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche said. “Despite his tender age, Hugo is already a regular starter for the current Swedish cup holders, which gives you an indication not only of his talent but also his character. We’ll build him up and help him to take his next steps.”

Malmö did not disclose the transfer fee but said it’s “a sum that represents a new Allsvenskan (Swedish league) transfer record.” That would put it above the reported 9 million euros that Borussia Dortmund paid AIK for Alexander Isak in 2017.

The Swedish club said Larsson will be available to play two more games for Malmö before leaving on July 1.

Larsson is Frankfurt’s third reinforcement for next season after the signings of Ecuadorian defender Willian Pacho (21) from Belgian team Royal Antwerp and Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush (24) from Wolfsburg.

Larsson has already made 37 Swedish league appearances for Malmö, as well as appearing in 13 European games for the team. He made his Sweden debut in a friendly against Finland in January.

