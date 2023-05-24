Former Mariners Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez managers in MLB Futures Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures…

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 8.

Reynolds, an MLB Network analyst, will manager the AL team. Ibañez, Major League Baseball’s vice president of on-field operations, will manage the NL, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

Reynolds, 62, was a two-time All-Star second baseman who played for the Mariners from 1982-92.

Ibañez, who turns 51 on June 2, played for Seattle from 1996 to 2000, again from 2004-08 and a third time in 2013. He was an All-Star with Philadelphia in 2009.

