Former Howard guard Elijah Hawkins transferring to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Howard guard Eljiah Hawkins has transferred to Minnesota with two seasons of eligibility left.

The Gophers announced the addition of the 5-foot-11 Hawkins on Tuesday. The native of Washington, D.C., was the leading scorer on a Bison team in 2022-23 that gave the program its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years. Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

Hawkins is the third incoming transfer to join the Gophers this spring, following guard Mike Mitchell (Pepperdine) and center Jack Wilson (Washington State).

Minnesota finished 9-22 in 2022-23 and had three starters — Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Ta’Lon Cooper (South Carolina) and Jaden Henley (DePaul) — depart as transfers. Freshman Braeden Carrington was the only guard in the rotation last season who’s coming back.

