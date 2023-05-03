Erling Haaland sets new Premier League scoring record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland set a new Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland set a new Premier League goals record by scoring his 35th of the season in Manchester City’s game against West Ham on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Norway striker struck in the 70th minute at Etihad Stadium to give the defending champions a 2-0 lead.

Haaland had evened the previous record jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole with his 34th of the campaign against Fulham on Sunday.

And he moved out on his own with the most Premier League goals in a single season with his latest strike.

Haaland has now scored 51 in all competitions in a remarkable first year at City.

His feat is even more impressive given that Shearer and Cole set the previous benchmark in an era when the league was played over 42 games.

English soccer’s top division is now played over a 38-game campaign, with Haaland still having five more matches in which to extend his record.

