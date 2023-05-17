Eovaldi’s shutout streak for Rangers over at 29 2/3 innings, longest in MLB this season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi’s shutout streak for the Texas Rangers ended at 29 2/3 innings Wednesday night when…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi’s shutout streak for the Texas Rangers ended at 29 2/3 innings Wednesday night when he gave up a two-run homer against the Atlanta Braves.

Eovaldi pitched a 1-2-3 first inning to extend his career-best streak, the longest in the majors this season. Austin Riley led off the Braves second with a single before Eddie Rosario went deep.

It marked the first runs allowed by Eovaldi since April 24, when he gave up three in the third inning at Cincinnati before three scoreless innings to end that start. He followed with a three-hit shutout against the New York Yankees, threw eight scoreless innings against the Angels and then came within one out of another complete game last Thursday when Texas won 4-0 at Oakland.

Eovaldi, a Texas native, signed with the Rangers in free agency this winter. He got a $34 million, two-year contract that includes performance bonuses and a conditional player option for 2025 that could make the deal worth $63 million over three seasons.

Texas is the sixth team the 33-year-old Eovaldi has pitched for in his 12 big league seasons.

