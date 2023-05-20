Live Radio
English League Title Leaders

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 8:11 PM

English teams with the most league titles:

20 — Manchester United

19 — Liverpool

13 — Arsenal

9 — Everton

9 — Manchester City

7 — Aston Villa

6 — Sunderland

6 — Chelsea

4 — Newcastle

4 — Sheffield Wednesday

3 — Blackburn

3 — Huddersfield

3 — Leeds

3 — Wolverhampton

2 — Preston North End

2 — Tottenham

2 — Derby

2 — Burnley

2 — Portsmouth

1 — West Bromwich Albion

1 — Sheffield United

1 — Ipswich

1 — Nottingham Forest

1 — Leicester

