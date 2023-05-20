English League Title Leaders

English teams with the most league titles:
20 — Manchester United
19 — Liverpool
13 — Arsenal
9 — Everton
9 — Manchester City
7 — Aston Villa
6 — Sunderland
6 — Chelsea
4 — Newcastle
4 — Sheffield Wednesday
3 — Blackburn
3 — Huddersfield
3 — Leeds
3 — Wolverhampton
2 — Preston North End
2 — Tottenham
2 — Derby
2 — Burnley
2 — Portsmouth
1 — West Bromwich Albion
1 — Sheffield United
1 — Ipswich
1 — Nottingham Forest
1 — Leicester
