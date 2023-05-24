Diamondbacks take 4-game road win streak into game against the Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-26, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-26, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Philadelphia has gone 13-10 at home and 22-26 overall. The Phillies have gone 10-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Arizona has a 15-10 record in road games and a 29-20 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 16 doubles and five home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker is second on the Diamondbacks with 21 extra base hits (10 doubles and 11 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-42 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .233 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (shoulder), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

